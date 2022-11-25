February 3, 1920-November 21, 2022

MICHIGAN CITY-Phyllis Ellen Lufkin, 102, of Michigan City, IN, formerly of Waterloo.

Phyllis Ellen Berghaus was born on February 3, 1920, in Bassano, Alberta, Canada, to her parents Hugo Ernest & Jessie Ruth (Gaskins) Berghaus. Phyllis was one of 6 children and spent her younger years in Canada, living on their family farm. As a teen, Phyllis worked as a maid, and later went on to Secretarial School. At age 25, Phyllis attended a small church, and it was there, that Phyllis accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.

After relocating to Waterloo, Phyllis met Richard Lufkin, and the two were united in marriage on July 30, 1949. The couple welcomed three children into their family. The family attended Walnut Street Baptist Church, later renamed Walnut Ridge Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children David Charles Lufkin of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Linda Gross of Hanna, Indiana; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sister Joyce Ross and Vernis Williams; many nieces and nephews. Phyllis rejoins in Heaven her parents; husband Richard, infant daughter Shirley Ann; sister Loretta Brown and brothers Jack and Darrell Berghaus; son-in-law Richard Gross.

Phyllis passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Silver Birch Assisted Living, in Michigan City, IN. The funeral service will be held on Friday, November 25th at 12:30 PM at Locke Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Ave., Waterloo. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, following services. Memorials may be directed to the family. Locke Garden View Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.