Try 1 month for 99¢
Phyllis C. Foster

Phyllis C. Foster

(1926-2018)

LA PORTE CITY -- Phyllis Claire Foster, 92, of La Porte City, died Monday, Dec. 31, at La Porte City Specialty Care.

She was born May 12, 1926, in La Porte City, daughter of Shannon Luvern and Marian Ester Kline Davis. She married Donald E. Foster on Oct. 5, 1946, in La Porte City; he died May 18, 2006.

Phyllis graduated from La Porte City High School in 1944. She was a homemaker and had also worked for L.P.C. Veterinary Clinic and as a grocery store clerk.

Survived by: a son, Claire (Joan) Foster of La Porte City; a daughter, Barbara (Kenneth) Wittmayer of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Leslie (Leonard) Mullinex of Mount Auburn and Ruth (Chad) Howrey of Pinetop, Ariz..

Preceded in death by: her husband; a daughter, Diane Runyan; and siblings, Joann Grove, Mary Weich, Sharon Timson and Shannon “Pudge” Davis.

Celebration of Life: will be held at a later date, with burial in West View Cemetery. La Porte City Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice: 2101 Kimball Ave. No. 401, Waterloo, IA 50702.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Phyllis was a member of the La Porte City Country Club and was an avid golfer. She also loved to fish and took many fishing trips to Minnesota and Canada.“She did it her way.”

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Phyllis C. Foster
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments