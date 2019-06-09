{{featured_button_text}}
Phyllis Henderson

Phyllis B. Henderson

(1924-2019)

WATERLOO— Phyllis Bernice Henderson, 95, of Waterloo, died at home Wednesday, June 5, of natural causes.

She was born March 24, 1924, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., to George C. Berdell and Ethel Lilly (Cosby) Berdell. She married Tommie Henderson on Sept. 22, 1946. He preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 1975.

Phyllis graduated from East High School. She was employed at Chamberlain Manufacturing, Hawkeye Valley, Homemakers and Faith Temple Baptist Church.

She was an accomplished pianist and taught piano lessons for many years.

Survived by: two daughters, Marilyn (Charles) Young of Stone Mountain, Ga., and Jeannette (Carl) Buchanan-Smith of Omaha, Neb.; a son, Jesse (Beverly) Henderson of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Ethel; a son, Tommie Jr.; three sisters, Annie Ross, Sanomia Gordon and Mary Berdell; and a brother, Joseph Berdell.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Payne Memorial AME Church, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Faith Temple Baptist Church on South Hackett Road. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family at 715 Cottage St., where they will receive friends.

Celebrate
the life of: Phyllis B. Henderson
