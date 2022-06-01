 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Phyllis Aschenbrenner

  • 0
Phyllis Aschenbrenner

August 9, 1937-May 29, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Phyllis Aschenbrenner, 84, of Cedar Falls, died on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in LaPorte City. She was born August 9, 1937, in Finchford. She worked at Wonder Bread, Hardees, Covenant and EPI. Phyllis is survived by her children: Scott (Sheri) Crawford, Jeri (Greg) Poell and Tim (Brenda) Crawford; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Orlow Webrand, Jr.

Phyllis’ Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 3, 2022, with an hour of visitation prior, at First United Methodist Church of Cedar Falls. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Full obituary and other info at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Can you guess the Queen's favorite cocktail?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News