August 9, 1937-May 29, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Phyllis Aschenbrenner, 84, of Cedar Falls, died on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in LaPorte City. She was born August 9, 1937, in Finchford. She worked at Wonder Bread, Hardees, Covenant and EPI. Phyllis is survived by her children: Scott (Sheri) Crawford, Jeri (Greg) Poell and Tim (Brenda) Crawford; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Orlow Webrand, Jr.
Phyllis’ Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 3, 2022, with an hour of visitation prior, at First United Methodist Church of Cedar Falls. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Full obituary and other info at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
