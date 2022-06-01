CEDAR FALLS-Phyllis Aschenbrenner, 84, of Cedar Falls, died on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in LaPorte City. She was born August 9, 1937, in Finchford. She worked at Wonder Bread, Hardees, Covenant and EPI. Phyllis is survived by her children: Scott (Sheri) Crawford, Jeri (Greg) Poell and Tim (Brenda) Crawford; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Orlow Webrand, Jr.