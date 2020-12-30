April 6, 1929-December 27, 2020
Phyllis Ann Mixdorf was born April 6, 1929 in Dunkerton, IA: the daughter of Raymel and Grace (Clubine) Demmel. She graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1946. Phyllis married David Mixdorf on June 27, 1948 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bennington Township; he preceded her in death on May 5, 2015. She was a farm wife and loved her chickens and cats. Phyllis worked at Allen Hospital in Dietary for many years. She was a collector of many things. Phyllis enjoyed driving around, quilting, sewing, flower gardening, reading books and cartoons. She like camping in Lansing, tractor shows, and she had a sweet tooth, especially for ice cream. Phyllis was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bennington Township for many years and she belonged to WELCA.
Phyllis passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at New Aldaya at the age of 91. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother William Demmel; a sister Juanita Fortsch and a brother-in-law Ivan Averhoff. Phyllis is survived by three sons: Jimmy (Kathy) Mixdorf of Waterloo, Jerry (Kathy) Mixdorf of Dunkerton and John (Debra) Mixdorf of Janesville; four grandchildren: Jennifer (Zach) McFarland, Steven (Cindy) Mixdorf, Scott Mixdorf and Bethany (Colin) Meier; 10 great-grandchildren: Jared, Bryson, Connor McFarland, Marissa, Matthew, Mason, Max and Miley Mixdorf, Sydney Mixdorf and Ellie Meier. and two sisters: Mary Jane Averhoff of Waterloo and Nancy Lee (Bob) Speed of Dunkerton.
Memorials may be directed to Phyllis Mixdorf, PO Box 47, Dewar, IA 50623.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 31, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church Bennington Township from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Masks are required.
Private family services will follow.
Burial will follow at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery Bennington Township
Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com
