Phyllis Ann Mixdorf was born April 6, 1929 in Dunkerton, IA: the daughter of Raymel and Grace (Clubine) Demmel. She graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1946. Phyllis married David Mixdorf on June 27, 1948 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bennington Township; he preceded her in death on May 5, 2015. She was a farm wife and loved her chickens and cats. Phyllis worked at Allen Hospital in Dietary for many years. She was a collector of many things. Phyllis enjoyed driving around, quilting, sewing, flower gardening, reading books and cartoons. She like camping in Lansing, tractor shows, and she had a sweet tooth, especially for ice cream. Phyllis was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bennington Township for many years and she belonged to WELCA.