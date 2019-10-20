Phyllis A. McBroom

{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS —- Phyllis Ann McBroom, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Oct. 17, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born Oct. 9, 1930, in Chariton, daughter of William and Mary (Fosberg) Jones. She married Carroll L. McBroom on April 29, 1951, in Newton. He died Aug. 29, 1990.

Survivors: a son, Allen McBroom of Webster City; a daughter, Sandra (Michael R.) Andorf of Waterloo; two daughters-in-law, Sue McBroom of Cedar Falls and Donna McBroom Peterson of Owatona, Minn.; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two sons, Gary and Richard McBroom: a daughter-in-law, Ellen McBroom; an infant daughter, Katherine McBroom; and five brothers, Donald, Charlie, Henry, Harold and Leonard Jones.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at St. John Lutheran Church with burial at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and for an hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials: to the church.

Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

