Philomena (Phil) Margaret DeGroote, born April 29, 1933 in the Bronx, N.Y. died peacefully in her home on October 14, 2020 in Cedar Falls, IA. Phil was the daughter of Irish immigrant parents, Patrick and Margaret Cody. She was one of five children and was affectionately known as ‘Sis’. She grew up in cosmopolitan New York City. As a girl and young woman, she loved to swim in the ocean, read, and travel. After graduating from Hunter College in in New York City, she went on to teach elementary school in Manhattan, N.Y., Staten Island, N.Y, Phals Bourg Air Force Base, France and in Waterloo, Iowa. She married Dr. Kenneth F. DeGroote, Captain US Air Force, on July 30, 1960, in Chaumont, France. She was a teacher on the US Air Force Base in France. After relocating to Iowa, they raised a family of six children.