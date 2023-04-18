July 2, 1949-April 17, 2023

Phillip W. “Phil” Fowler died on April 17, at his home, from cancer due to Agent Orange.

He was born July 2, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio, son of Oliver and Margie Hill Fowler. He graduated from Big Walnut High School in Sunbury, Ohio.

Phil proudly served his country in the US Army from 1969-1971. He served in Vietnam and earned several medals, including two Bronze Stars. He married Linda Garretson on September 12, 1987 in Waterloo. He retired from Bertch Cabinets after 26 years.

Phil was a member of American Legion #138, VFW #1623 and Eagles #764. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, family and friends.

He is survived by his wife; a daughter, Crystal (Scott) Hughes of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Kennedy, Brooklyn, Mikayla, Dakota, Blake and Ethan; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Marle Jackson and Karen Meade from Ohio; brothers, Bud, Terry, and Clay from Ohio.

Preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Carrieanne Larson; a sister, Irene Ross; a brother, Mark and a granddaughter, Carly Larson.

Services will be 10:30 am Thursday, April 20 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 pm Wednesday, April 19 at the funeral home and for an hour before services. Services will be streamed. (A link can be found below his obituary on our website.)

Memorials may be directed to American Legion #138 or Unity Point Hospice.

