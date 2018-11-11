Try 1 month for 99¢
LA PORTE CITY —- Phillip T. Winther, 74, of La Porte City, died Friday, Nov. 9, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer from complications due to Parkinson’s disease.

He was born Sept. 14, 1944, in Mason City, son of A.W. and Nellie Frey Winther Christensen. Phillip graduated from Thornton (IA) High School in 1963. He went to Mason City Junior College to play baseball, later transferring to the University of Iowa. Phillip completed his bachelor’s degree in physical education and coaching and master’s degree in guidance counseling at the University of Northern Iowa. He married Elizabeth ‘Liz’ A. Renner on Nov. 19, 1966, in Clear Lake.

Phillip worked as the K-12th grade guidance counselor and coach at La Porte City Schools, later Union Community Schools for 39 years, retiring in June 2008. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City where he taught high school Sunday school classes. Phillip was a volunteer for the La Porte City Fire Department and Ambulance for 30 years; he was a member of the Hawkins Memorial Library Board and helped start the new library and also helped establish the Dollars for Scholars program at Union High School.

Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Lynne (Randy) Peters and Laurie (Robert) Driscol, both of La Porte City; five grandchildren, Brady, Maggie and Allie Driscol and Emma and Rhett Peters; and a brother, Don (Betty) Winther of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Sycamore St., La Porte City, with private family burial in Westview Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, and an hour prior to the services, all at St. Paul United Methodist Church. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: to St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City Fire Rescue, Hawkins Memorial Library or Dollars for Scholars through Union Community Schools.

Online condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com

Phil’s love of his family, his students and sports’ teams, his dedication to serving his community and his strong faith in Christ, has left a legacy and model for his family, his students, and for all who knew, worked and cared for Phil.

