August 10, 1937-March 11, 2022

ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Phillip Ralph Standiford, Sr., 84, of Elk Run Heights, passed away Friday, March 11, at home surrounded by his family.

He was born August 10, 1937 in Sparta, Wisconsin, son of James and Manerva Standiford. He entered the U. S. Air Force and while serving in Germany met and married Maria Groh. Following military service they returned to Sparta, Wisconsin and later the Waterloo area where they made their home and raised three boys.

Phil was employed with John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works for 32 years until retirement. Later he was employed as a courier with Cedar Valley Medical Specialists for 20 years. He was active in many organizations including Martin Lodge #624 and Black Hawk Lodge #65 masonic lodges, the Moose Club, ABATE and the Amvets.

His passion was riding his motorcycle, bowling, traveling to Europe with family and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include: his wife; two sons, Jimmy (Mary) Standiford and Phillip (Jole) Standiford; five grandchildren, Nicole (Damon) Sivertson, Dustin (Colleen) Elin, Adam (Carolyn) Standiford, Allison (Scott) Federspiel and Danton R. (Zoey) Burkett; four brothers, David, John, Jim and Morris; three sisters, Sharon, Marilyn and Linda; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by: his parents; his son, Michael; three brothers, Paul, Daniel and Roger; and a sister, Barb.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvets Post 31 and the U. S. Air Force Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, where there will be a 7:00 p.m. public masonic service. Visitation will continue for one hour before services on Thursday.

Memorials may be directed to the Washburn Moose Club.

