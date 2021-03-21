EVANSDALE-Phillip K. “Phil” Kuriger, Sr. 88, of Evansdale, IA, died Tues., Mar. 16, 2021 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital, Waterloo. He was born on Sept. 12, 1932 in Hopkinton, son of Karl and Racheal (Ralston) Kuriger. He served in the US Army. Phil married Thelma I. Jones on June 14, 1954 in Cedar Falls, she preceded him on Oct. 27, 2010. Phil worked at John Deere, retiring at 52, then followed his passion in carpentry. He was a past member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Evansdale. He enjoyed carpentry, going to Prairie Du Chein, and loved time spent with family and friends.