WATERLOO — Phillip J. “Pete” Smith Jr., 78, of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 14, at Pinnacle Specialty Care.

He was born Sept. 21, 1940, in Independence, the son of Phillip Sr. and Geraldine Mitchell Smith. He married Eileen Kurt. They later divorced. He then married Alice Picht on April 23, 1979, in Waterloo.

Pete was employed by John Deere for 29 years in the foundry, a stock chaser, and a truck driver before retiring in 1995. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of the UAW and AMVETS.

Survived by: his wife; three daughters, Lorna Anderson of Waterloo, Michelle (John) Osterhaus of Cedar Falls and Lisa Skhal of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Texianna, Courtney, Joshua and Rachel; and a great-granddaughter, Caliber.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, William Smith.

Services: Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where at 4 p.m. full military rites will be performed by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19, Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard. There will be a 7 p.m. time of sharing. Burial will occur 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be missed dearly.

