Philip Kruse

Philip returned to Iowa after receiving his honorable discharge, and in November 1956, he attended a wedding dance at Chip’s Ballroom in Lawler and as the night wound down, his buddy, Chub Winter, dared him to dance the last dance with a pretty girl named Rosemary Hageman standing near the door. Chub turned out to be a heck of a matchmaker, for the couple not only danced that “Blue Skirt Waltz” but they began dating, fell in love, and were married on May 7, 1958, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in St. Lucas.

Philip worked for several farmers before the couple purchased his family’s farm north of Waucoma, where they raised crops and livestock and ran a dairy operation until Philip retired in 1993.

The Kruse’s had three children — Daryl, Debra, and Daniel — and when they were growing up, they loved spending time with their dad. They worked together a lot — milking cows, cutting and storing hay, and planting and harvesting crops. Philip loved going fishing with his kids, be it at rivers around Waucoma or making the trek over to the Mississippi, and his kids still have fond memories of going to the fireworks in Alpha and New Hampton with Dad.