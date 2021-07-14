September 7, 1966-July 9, 2021
MAQUOKETA-Philip Jude Marzen, 54, of Maquoketa, IA, left his earthy body for a new life in heaven on Friday, July 9, 2021.
A celebration of Phil’s life will be at 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 24 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Family will have a greeting prior to the celebration at the funeral home from 1 – 3:00 pm. Inurnment will be at a later date at Saint Francis Cemetery in Dyersville, IA. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Philip Marzen Memorial Fund in care of Connie Tapp.
Survivors include three brothers: Greg of Durham, NC, Dan (Jeri) of Bondurant, IA, Doug of Iowa City, IA. Three sisters: Carmel Hall of Stanton, KY, Connie (Pat) Tapp of Nashua, IA, and Kathy (Tim) Beckler of Tipton, IA. One sister-in-law, Susan Marzen of North Liberty, IA. Phil is also survived by several nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings: Dianne, Rebecca, Patrick, and Dean. Also by two in-laws: Kim Marzen and Myron (Pete) Hall.
A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
