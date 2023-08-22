WATERLOO—Philip John Kauten Jr., 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in Waterloo, IA, surrounded by family.

He was born on January 24, 1947, in Waterloo, son of Philip J. Sr. and Dorothy J (Brewer) Kauten. He graduated from West High School in 1965. Continuing his education, he attended Iowa State Teachers College for 18 months until he joined the United States Air Force during Vietnam.

Philip married Margaret S. Graves December 16, 1967, at the First Baptist Church, Waterloo. While serving in the Air Force, he was a Nuclear Weapons Specialist. He received an honorable discharge on March 28, 1975. Coming back to Waterloo, Philip worked for Krensky Kitchen Equipment for a few years. Then he went to work for the United States Postal Service, retiring after 43 years on April 30, 2010. Philip was a man of integrity, kindness and dedication, leaving an indelible impact on the lives of all those who knew him. He enjoyed spending time with his family fishing in Minnesota and Woodworking.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Kauten of Waterloo; his children: son John “Edd” (Ghie) Kauten of Litchfield Park, AZ and daughter: Winnie Kauten-Riley of Waterloo ; two grandchildren: Austin Kauten and Cassandra (Eric) Kauten-Lund; two brothers: Darrel Kauten of Waterloo and Rodney (Jackie) Kauten of Parkersburg; and brother-in-law Duane Johnson of Marion.

Philip is preceded in death by his son-in-law Walter A. Riley and sister Rosemary Johnson.

Visitation is 4:00 to 7:00 pm, Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Locke on 4th (1519 W. 4th St).

Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Locke on 4th.

Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery with military rites by the United States Air Force, Waterloo American Legion and VFW Post 1623.

Memorials are directed to the First Baptist Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.