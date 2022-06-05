October 9, 1937-January 13, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Philip John Heath, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Western Home, Deery Suites. He was born October 9, 1937 in Charles City, Iowa son of Earl Alfred and Helen Augusta (Miller) Heath; he married Alma Dee Overturf on the 22nd of December 1956 at the First Congregational Church in Cedar Falls.

Survivors include: 3 sons, Shawn (Merri), Kevin (Kelly Horstman) and Brett (Jackie) all of the metro area; a daughter, Stacy Heath (Sean Redmond); 6 grandchildren, Chad (Heidi) Heath, Sam (Courtney) Heath, Amanda Heath (Jonathan Sellers), Dantrè Adams, Baylee Ledesma and Brandy Heath and 4 great-grandchildren, Skyler, Sawyer, Treasure and Emberlynn.

Mr. Heath was a lifelong Architectural Hardware Consultant and subsequently entering into ownership of Iowa Door Closer & Lock Repair of Waterloo and A to Z Lock & Key of Cedar Falls and operating both as, Locksperts, for many years prior to his retirement in 2006.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Alma Dee, his parents and wife’s parents; and brother, Don Heath.

The memorial service for Mr. Heath will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, June 10 at Fredsville Lutheran Church. The visitation will be from 9:30 until the time of service at the church on Friday. He will be inurned with his wife of over 62 years at Greenwood Cemetery. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association of Iowa.