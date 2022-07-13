September 7, 1960-July 10, 2022

FREDERICKSBURG-Philip Harvey Moser, age 61, of Fredericksburg, IA passed away in his home on Sunday, July 10, 2022. He was born in Guttenberg to Harvey and Leonilla (Schmelzer) Moser on September 7, 1960.

Philip attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Elkader until it closed and finished his education graduating from Central in 1978. After high school, Phil worked at Double L, AMPI, The Sands in Las Vegas, Swiss Valley, and Nestle’s in Waverly.

He was the proud father of his son, Justin, and was thrilled to welcome a daughter-in-law, Taylor, a step granddaughter, Autumn, and recently a new granddaughter, Rowan Hazel, who was the apple of his eye. He was always eager to hold Rowan and spoil her as only a loving grandfather can do.

Phil was an expert at checking out YouTube videos to discover new menu ideas and researching techniques to fix or assemble anything. He always enjoyed recalling stories from his youth and telling them in a way that made everyone laugh.

He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Justin (Taylor) Moser, a granddaughter, Rowan, a step granddaughter, Autumn, sister, Cindy (Kent) Werges, brother, Randy (Luanne) Moser, niece, Tesha (Jeff) Ruley, nephew, Dustin (Leah) Moser, great nephews, Tate and Chase Moser, as well as numerous relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a nephew, Andrae Werges.

Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 001 South Industrial Park Rd, Garnavillo, IA where the family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 10:15 AM, Friday, July 15, 2022. A Memorial Service will commence at Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home in Garnavillo at 10:30 AM, Friday, July 15, 2022.