{{featured_button_text}}
Philbert Burnett

Philbert Burnett

WATERLOO — Philbert K. Burnett passed away on Oct. 28.

Philbert is survived by his mother, Dorothy Thompson; two sisters; four children; and four grandchildren.

Philbert was born in Trinidad and Tobago and grew up between Canada, St. Croix, USVI, and Texas. He moved to Iowa after his long work history with Hess Oil Refinery and became an extended family to Edrick Roberts. Philbert shared a special bond with Edrick’s two great-grandchildren.

Philbert will be sorely missed.

Memorial service: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Knights of Pythias Hall, 244 Ash St., Waterloo.

John 11:25

I am the resurrection and the life: he that believeth on me, though he die, yet shall he live.

To plant a tree in memory of Philbert Burnett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments