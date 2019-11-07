WATERLOO — Philbert K. Burnett passed away on Oct. 28.
Philbert is survived by his mother, Dorothy Thompson; two sisters; four children; and four grandchildren.
Philbert was born in Trinidad and Tobago and grew up between Canada, St. Croix, USVI, and Texas. He moved to Iowa after his long work history with Hess Oil Refinery and became an extended family to Edrick Roberts. Philbert shared a special bond with Edrick’s two great-grandchildren.
Philbert will be sorely missed.
You have free articles remaining.
Memorial service: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Knights of Pythias Hall, 244 Ash St., Waterloo.
John 11:25
I am the resurrection and the life: he that believeth on me, though he die, yet shall he live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.