Phil Gross

(1933 - 2020)

Phil Gross, 86, formally of Iowa Falls, passed away, July 4, 2020, at Scottish Rite Park in Des Moines. Funeral services are pending with the Surls Funeral of Iowa Falls. A private graveside service will be in Iowa Falls due to Covid virus. The Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls is assisting the family.

Phil was born on July 27, 1933, Des Moines, Iowa the son of Harold Royce Gross and Hazel Webster Gross. He graduated from Washington, D.C. high school. With student, Ron Nessor, in high school Phil produced a radio broadcast. He attended Kingsport Merchant Marine Academy until called to serve in the Army during Korean conflict. After discharge Phil attended University of Iowa receiving a combined undergraduate degree and L.L.B. He later received a Masters of Business Administration Degree from The American University, Washington, D.C. concentrating on Financial Management with Distinction.

While in law school at the University of Iowa Phil and Mary Christine Hansen were married on October 11, 1959 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls and upon moving to Washington, D.C. Mary was inspection supervisor for Oscar B. Hunter School of Technology and Quality Control in Washington D.C. hospital while Phil entered public service in the federal government.