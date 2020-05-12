(2000-2020)
DIKE — PFC Tyler Knight Cox, 19, of Dike, died unexpectedly in a training accident Wednesday, April 29th at Camp LeJeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, where he was stationed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. A private visitation will be held for the family Friday, May 15th. The funeral service for Tyler will be held Saturday, May 16th at 11 a.m. at the Dike-New Hartford High School Auditorium, 330 Main Street, Dike, IA (please enter through the east doors of the high school). Burial and military honors by the United States Marine Corps will be held and conducted at the Elmwood Cemetery in Dike following the funeral service. The Abels Funeral Home-Dike Chapel is caring for Tyler and his family. Memories and messages of condolence are strongly encouraged on our website. For further assistance or information, call the funeral home at (319) 989-2045.
The route for Tyler’s Homecoming will be Wednesday evening, May 13th from Des Moines International Airport to our funeral chapel in Dike (680 Main St.). American Airlines Flight 568 into Des Moines lands at 7:51 p.m. We will be escorted by local and state law enforcement and the Patriot Guard Riders. The route is as follows: Fleur Drive (Des Moines International Airport) to Interstate 235-W, to 35-N, then 20-W. Our tentative arrival time is 10 p.m. (we will travel on Main Street in Dike, from the north, when we arrive). The family welcomes those who want to line the streets and welcome Tyler home. Due to restrictions on flight travel because of COVID-19, we were unable to bring Tyler back during the day. The family wants to thank those in advance who will welcome Tyler home and is appreciative of all the outpouring of love and support.
Tyler was born July 21, 2000, to Michael Cox and Kim Knight in Waterloo. He attended school in Dike and was able to graduate early from Dike-New Hartford High School to enlist in the United States Marine Corps. He had been assigned to a 3d Battalion 8th Marines as a 0311 rifleman, as a PFC. Tragically, Tyler’s life was cut short at the tender age of 19, but his family was so proud of Tyler’s willingness to serve his country, and his little sister, Tessa, has and will always see Tyler as her hero.
Growing up, Tyler was as you might say, an animated kid. He loved to be the center of attention and he always lived at a 100 miles per hour! He was very theatrical and lived for drama, lettering in high school; he was active in theater in high school (and was a part of almost every play!). He also was active in show and concert choir. To say Tyler was an “entertainer” would be an understatement. He had a magnificent life force that would light up any room and brought so much joy and positivity to his family and friends, and quite honestly, anyone he encountered. Although his family and friends are heartbroken that Tyler is gone, they want people to know they were happy and grateful for the blessed 19 years they had with him. Tyler would not want people to be sad he is gone but remember the good times they shared with him and the memories they made. The countless stories of Tyler keep pouring in, and they realize the impact he had on people. He was a wonderful son, brother, friend and Marine, and he will be so dearly missed by those he leaves behind. “Fly High, Semper Fi, Tyler”.
Tyler leaves behind his parents Michael & Sara Cox of Dike and Kim Knight of Wapello, IA; brother Tanner (Maureen) Cox and sister Tessa Cox, both of Dike; grandparents Galen Cox of Dike, Teresa Miller of Waterloo, Mary Lou Knight and Daryl Magee. He was greeted in Heaven by his grandmothers Deborah Cox and Ruth Cox and grandfather Robert Knight.
