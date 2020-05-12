PFC Tyler Knight Cox

Tyler was born July 21, 2000, to Michael Cox and Kim Knight in Waterloo. He attended school in Dike and was able to graduate early from Dike-New Hartford High School to enlist in the United States Marine Corps. He had been assigned to a 3d Battalion 8th Marines as a 0311 rifleman, as a PFC. Tragically, Tyler’s life was cut short at the tender age of 19, but his family was so proud of Tyler’s willingness to serve his country, and his little sister, Tessa, has and will always see Tyler as her hero.

Growing up, Tyler was as you might say, an animated kid. He loved to be the center of attention and he always lived at a 100 miles per hour! He was very theatrical and lived for drama, lettering in high school; he was active in theater in high school (and was a part of almost every play!). He also was active in show and concert choir. To say Tyler was an “entertainer” would be an understatement. He had a magnificent life force that would light up any room and brought so much joy and positivity to his family and friends, and quite honestly, anyone he encountered. Although his family and friends are heartbroken that Tyler is gone, they want people to know they were happy and grateful for the blessed 19 years they had with him. Tyler would not want people to be sad he is gone but remember the good times they shared with him and the memories they made. The countless stories of Tyler keep pouring in, and they realize the impact he had on people. He was a wonderful son, brother, friend and Marine, and he will be so dearly missed by those he leaves behind. “Fly High, Semper Fi, Tyler”.