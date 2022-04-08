February 9, 1927-April 6, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-Petronilla R. Gardner Pint Yarrington, 95, of Independence, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 6, at Lexington Estates in Independence.

She was born February 9, 1927, in Gilbertville, the daughter of Peter and Anna Neisen Gardner. She married LaVerne Pint on August 31, 1944, in Gilbertville. He preceded her in death on 1968. She married Robert Yarrington on September 10, 1972, in Galena, IL. He preceded her in death on March 23, 1984.

Petronilla was a farm wife and stay at home mom. She was also a nanny in the area for many years.

Survivors include: her six sons, Larry (Candice) Pint of Ft. Atkinson, Gerald (Joy) Pint of Independence, Vince (Terri) Pint of Laqey, MO, Paul Pint of Cedar Rapids, Marty (Dawn) Pint of Clyman, WI, and Andrew (Sarah) Yarrington of Hudson, WI; her five daughters, Margaret McKay of Waterloo, Marie (Steve) Forney of Center Point, Janice Estill of Waterloo, Monica (Dick) Schmitz of Washburn, and Joanne (Don) Corkery of Brandon; 34 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren; her sister, Ann Kayser of Jesup; three step-daughters, Linda, Cindy and Pam; eight step-grandchildren, and many step great and great-great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her son, Anthony Pint; her four brothers; Don, Claude, Pat, and Peter Jr. and spouses; her four sisters; Rita, Bernadette, Lucy, and Doretta and spouses; a great-granddaughter; Hannah Pint.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, at St. Edward Catholic Church, Waterloo, with burial in St. John’s Cemetery, Independence. Public visitation from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 2 p.m. vigil service. There will not be visitation at the church on Monday. The mass will be livestreamed on the church YouTube page.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com