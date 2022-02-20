November 14, 1954-February 17, 2022

Peter Williams, age 67, died peacefully February 17, 2022. Peter was born on November 14, 1954 to Herbert and Carol Williams in Waterloo, IA.

He graduated from Bemidji State University; he went on to work for many years at FMC Corporation, Tricord Systems, then Medtronic. He was dedicated to his work, but his family and hobbies were most important. Peter was an avid lover of the outdoors; he was happiest at the cabin on Sugar Lake. He enjoyed spending the Spring and Summer fishing, and the Fall hunting.

Through a hard-fought battle with cancer and recent months of declining health, Peter received exceptional medical care. Thank you to his team of physicians over the years at Mayo Clinic, and the loving caregivers at The Willows of Arbor Lakes and North Memorial Hospice.

Peter is survived by his wife, Jane; daughter Laura (Gavin) Tugana; sons Jeffrey and Ross Williams; and grandson George Tugana. Siblings Ellen (Richard) Noyes, Ann (Kevin) Campion and Michael (Kate) Williams; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Carol.

A private service has been planned; if so desired, memorials may be designated to Izaak Walton League, the American Cancer Society or the donor’s choice.