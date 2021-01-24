Peter W. Burk
November 26, 1938 - January 22, 2021
WATERLOO-Peter W. Burk, 82, of Waterloo, died peacefully with his family surrounding him on January 22, 2021.
He was born November 26, 1938 in Fort Dodge to William (Ole) and Elizabeth (Betty) Tierney Burk, the oldest of five children. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Mary Ann Bradley Burk. They have two children, Colleen Burk Kessenich and Patrick T. Burk, who he deeply loved, four awesome grandchildren, Patrick’s daughter, Kelly Burk Jamison (Eric) who have blessed them with two beautiful great granddaughters, Stella (2 yr) and Morgan (6 yr); and Colleen’s children, Jack Kessenich (17yr), Caroline (17 yr), and Andrew (14 yr).
Peter is survived by three sisters - Sarah Burk, Martha Burk Luhring (Larry); Kitty Estlund (Greg); and 174 nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and a large number of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Thomas J Burk; loving special Aunt Fran and Uncle Francine Kennedy; and many more aunts and uncles and cousins.
Peter attended Fort Dodge public and Catholic schools, and was in the first freshman class of St. Edmunds Catholic High School. After graduation, Peter graduated from Creighton University, and law school at the University of Iowa getting his law degree in January of 1964, was a partner with the Gallagher et el Law Firm, and started his own Burk Law Firm 1976, during which he also worked with in the Black Hawk County Attorney’s office from March 7, 1976 to June 30, 2020. He retired at the age of 81, forced to be treated for the cancer that took his life. He was noted by lawyer friends of his integrity and good ethics, serving as a mentor for many in the law and nieces and nephews, as well as his grandchildren
Pete was active in his community serving as President of Family Service League, Birthright; and the Jaycees, as well as being involved with many activities in the community and through his law activities.
Pete with his wife have had the opportunities to travel. He loved to read, visit his children and grandchildren, and spend time boating and relaxing at their lake home in Clear Lake, where they enjoyed entertaining friends and family, reading (ask him anything about history), biking, hiking, boating and sailing. What few knew about him was that he read the Bible daily.
Love of the community and causes that they support was the impetus for them to create the Peter and Mary Ann Burk Family Fund at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. The family requests that memorials be made to the Fund in Peter’s name.
A private family service will be Tuesday at St. Edward’s Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required for those attending. The mass will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday via www.sted.org. Click on the YouTube icon. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Peter and Mary Ann Burk Family Fund with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.
Condolences may be left with www. hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
