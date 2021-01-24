Peter W. Burk

He was born November 26, 1938 in Fort Dodge to William (Ole) and Elizabeth (Betty) Tierney Burk, the oldest of five children. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Mary Ann Bradley Burk. They have two children, Colleen Burk Kessenich and Patrick T. Burk, who he deeply loved, four awesome grandchildren, Patrick’s daughter, Kelly Burk Jamison (Eric) who have blessed them with two beautiful great granddaughters, Stella (2 yr) and Morgan (6 yr); and Colleen’s children, Jack Kessenich (17yr), Caroline (17 yr), and Andrew (14 yr).

Peter attended Fort Dodge public and Catholic schools, and was in the first freshman class of St. Edmunds Catholic High School. After graduation, Peter graduated from Creighton University, and law school at the University of Iowa getting his law degree in January of 1964, was a partner with the Gallagher et el Law Firm, and started his own Burk Law Firm 1976, during which he also worked with in the Black Hawk County Attorney’s office from March 7, 1976 to June 30, 2020. He retired at the age of 81, forced to be treated for the cancer that took his life. He was noted by lawyer friends of his integrity and good ethics, serving as a mentor for many in the law and nieces and nephews, as well as his grandchildren