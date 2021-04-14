Peter S. Nielsen III, 65 of Milwaukie, OR died on 2/15/2021 at his home. He was born in Waterloo IA, the Son of Doris (Casteel) Nielsen & Robert Nielsen. Pete served in the United States Air Force from 1974 to 1980, where he ranked as Staff Sergeant. His greatest joys were spending time with family and the love for the open road. We will all miss his long talks, his amazing bear hugs, and hearing his famous line “Yibabba”.