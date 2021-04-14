 Skip to main content
Peter S. Nielsen III
Peter S. Nielsen III

Peter S. Nielsen III

Peter S. Nielsen III, 65 of Milwaukie, OR died on 2/15/2021 at his home. He was born in Waterloo IA, the Son of Doris (Casteel) Nielsen & Robert Nielsen. Pete served in the United States Air Force from 1974 to 1980, where he ranked as Staff Sergeant. His greatest joys were spending time with family and the love for the open road. We will all miss his long talks, his amazing bear hugs, and hearing his famous line “Yibabba”.

Survived by: Wife Kate Nielsen, Son Jeff Nielsen (Theresa), Daughter Stacy Chamberlin (Jason Tibbals), Brothers Terry Nielsen (Beth) of New Orleans, Joe Gulsvig (Samantha) of MO, and Sisters Pam (Gulsvig) Garza and Kris Nielsen. Many loved Nieces and Nephews, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Proceeded in death by his parents, Doris Gulsvig, Robert Nielsen, his maternal grandparents Gerald and Nellie Casteel. Paternal Grandparents Peter Nielsen II & Lucille Nielsen.

Please join the family, we will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, remembering Pete at Lofty’s in Evansdale on Thursday 4/22/21 5-7pm.

