April 8, 2023
EVANSDALE–Peter “Pete” Nicholas Kayser, 55 years old of Evansdale, IA, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at MercyOne – Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, IA.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Friday, April 14, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, IA.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 13th at White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, where a Vigil Service will be at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Friday at the church. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials directed to the family. Online condolences posted at www.White-MtHope.com.
