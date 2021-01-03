July 13, 1942-December 30, 2020
Peter James “Jim” Lawless, 78, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at his home of natural causes. He was born on July 13, 1942 in Waterloo; son of Daniel E. and Betty (McNelly) Lawless. Jim graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1960. He served in the US Navy SeaBees until his honorable discharge after 27 years.
He married Nancy White on November 22, 1963 in Waterloo. Jim worked as a repairman for Superior Welding Supply for 40 1/2years, retiring in 2009.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Russell (Pam) Lawless of Waterloo; son, Dan (Ann) Lawless of Independence; sister, Linda Hickman of Evansdale; two brothers, Jeff (Pam) Lawless of Waterloo and Skeets (Mary) Lawless of Cumming, GA; 8 grandchildren, Amber (Brock) Jaquith of Cedar Falls; Bradley Lawless of Waterloo; Allyson (Alex) Covington of Cedar Rapids; Tyler (Jessica) Hare of Waterloo; Mark (Madison) Lawless of Qausqueton; Melyssa (Derek) Albert of Quasqueton; Myrissa Lawless of Waterloo; and Kassandra Lawless of Waterloo; 12 great-grandchildren, Dallas, Carter, Victoria, Brody, Isabella, Korbin, Gracie Jo, Addie Mae, Easton Daniel, Jaxon, Autumn Rae, and Bristol.
Preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Fred Hickman.
