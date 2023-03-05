December 17, 1932-March 3, 2023

GILBERTVILLE-Peter J. Brustkern, Jr., 90, of Gilbertville, died Friday, March 3, at home.

He was born December 17, 1932 on a farm in Cedar Township, the son of Peter and Elizabeth Klein Brustkern. He married Theresa M. Delagardelle on May 28, 1951 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. She died February 28, 2023.

Pete attended country room schools and Immaculate Conception School in Gilbertville. He started farming on his own at age 16 and continued to farm for 49 years; also working at Rath Packing Company for 28 years then Supervision at Bertch Cabinetry for 10 years. While at Rath he was on the board of directors for 5 years, he also participated as a 4-H leader and a member of Catholic Order of Forester’s. He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous since December 12, 1972.

Survived by: one son, Jack (Laurie Brucia) Brustkern of North Dellmore, NY; three daughters, Kathy Fischels of Gilbertville, Kristy (Kevin) Hagarty of Jesup, and Vicky (Dan) Staebell of Delhi; 14 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his wife; two daughters, Nancy Brustkern and Cindy Brustkern; a great-grandson, Kaiden Staebell; siblings, Alvin (Lois) Brustkern, Marie (Joe) Thiry, Marguerite (Bob) Wilharm, Marjorie (Earl) Schwickerath, Melvin (Theodora) Brustkern, Leo (Wilma) Brustkern, and Garold (Betty) Brustkern.

Joint Funeral Mass for Peter and Theresa will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Joint visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the church where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the Bosco System.

