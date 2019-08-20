{{featured_button_text}}
Peter Weiss

Peter H. "Pete" Weiss

(1940-2019)

WATERLOO — Peter H. “Pete” Weiss, 79, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Aug. 18, at Pillar of Cedar Valley.

He was born Jan. 19, 1940, in Sonneberg, Germany, the son of Ernst and Margaret (Baudler) Weiss.

Pete had worked at Western Union. He had also sold the Grit newspaper and candy door to door. He had attended Trinity Lutheran Church.

Survived by: his brother, Dean (Beckie) Tobar of Dunkerton; a niece; and two nephews.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Visitation: will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with private burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Pete loved being outside and riding his bike. He also enjoyed socializing and always appreciated a good meal.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments