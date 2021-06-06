Peter "Chip" Chapman Van Metre

Pete received a Department of the Interior Meritorious Service Award in 2017 and retired in Fall 2020. When not Thinking Great Thoughts, Pete was planning to work with Barbara in their heirloom apple orchard in southwestern New Mexico, enjoy life off the grid in the south of France, relax with friends at their home in Austin, paint more, talk politics with his brother, and spend time with his 3 grown children and 3 young grandchildren. Since 2017, Pete and Barb had rebuilt the unkempt orchard, rapidly learning to be orchardists, handcrafting cider on a 100+ year old press, and sharing the project lovingly with family and friends, new and old.

Pete is survived by his wife Barbara, his brother Joseph (Susan), his former wife Lynn and their children Laura (Aaron Baum), Emily (Jordan Krinsky), and Sam and grandchildren (Mira, Yael, Miles), and his stepmother Jan Van Metre of Waterloo. He is preceded in death by his brother Charlie, father Peter Van Metre, and mother Lucie (Chapman) Rathert. The funeral service took place May 14, 2021 at Eloise Woods Natural Burial Park in Austin, TX. Pete was quick to smile and every project he undertook was full of laughter. He lived a rich, full life, and we bid him farewell much too soon.

Pete was a good citizen and a steward of the planet. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Percha-Animas Watershed Association (near his orchard in New Mexico), Save our Springs (in Austin), the Sierra Club, or other charity of your choice. For tax exempt donations to the watershed, checks should be made out to “Southwest Research and Information Center” and mailed to Max Yeh, P.O. Box 156, Hillsboro, NM 88042. Correspondences can be sent to PeterVanMetreFamily@gmail.com or c/o Laura Baum, 256 McKinley Ave, New Haven, CT, 06515 (after 7/1).