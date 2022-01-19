July 12, 1946-January 16, 2022

LA PORTE CITY-Peter Charles Schmitz, 75 years old of rural La Porte City, Iowa, died Sunday, January 16, 2022, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, IA.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, IA. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Gilbertville with military rites conducted by Nugent-Demuth American Legion post #714 of Gilbertville and assisted by the Iowa National Guard.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, where there will be a Parish Rosary at 4:00 p.m., Friday. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Memorials will be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Peter was born July 12, 1946, in Black Hawk County, IA, the son of Louis W. Schmitz and Bernice Elizabeth (Delagardelle) Schmitz. He graduated from Don Bosco High School, Gilbertville, with the class of 1965. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965—1968 and served as crew chief of the 54th Division of Dustoff, in Vietnam. On August 8, 1970, he was united in marriage to Linda Lee Soppe at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. Pete was employed in the maintenance department at Deere & Co. in Waterloo, IA, and farmed. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and American Legion Post #714 in Gilbertville, also, UAW local 838 in Waterloo.

Peter is survived by his wife, Linda Schmitz of rural La Porte City; one daughter, Andrea (B.J.) McMahon of La Porte City; one son, Brad Schmitz (Ashley McCool) of La Porte City, six grandchildren, Evan McMahon, Shay (Hannah) Foulk, Josef, Mack, Amelia, and Nash Schmitz; one great granddaughter, Clara Foulk; three brothers, Pat (Paulette) Schmitz of Delaware, AR, Joe Schmitz of Gilbertville; Bob Schmitz of Brooklyn, IA; two sisters, Margaret (Charlie) Falk of Blue Springs, MO, Mary Sue (John) Murray of Osage, IA; and a sister in law, Carolyn Schmitz of La Porte City, IA.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Mike Schmitz.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.