Peter Carlisle Sukovaty (58) of Austin, Texas was born the son of Arlene and M. Peter Sukovaty on October 21, 1962 in Newton, Kansas. He attended Cedar Falls High School and Expo. Following graduation, Peter joined the US Air Force where he served 6 years. He attended Cal Arts earning a BFA in Theater Arts/Scenic and Lighting Design. He furthered his theatre education at the University of Iowa, working on an MFA. Peter joined the faculty of Austin Community College in 1995 teaching stagecraft, scenic and lighting design. He also designed and executed productions for ACC and the Austin arts community. Peter married his high school sweetheart, Kelly Holler. They later divorced. He married Tara Powers who passed away in 2016.Most recently Peter worked in the service industry in Austin. He passed away at his home. Peter was a lifelong Cardinals fan and loved music and riding his motorcycle. It is widely agreed that he had a very loving heart.