April 9, 1945-March 25, 2023

Peter A. Blankenfeld, 77, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 25 at Sanford Senior Care, Sheldon, Iowa.

He was born April 9, 1945 in Basset, Neb., son of Floyd and Mildred Fleener Blankenfeld. He married Bonnie Mueller on July 31, 1971 in Chicago, Ill.. She preceded him in death on March 31, 2009.

Peter graduated from Meridan High School in 1963 and honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. He moved to Waterloo with the Illinois Central Railroad where he worked as and locomotive engineer for 44 ½ years, retiring in 2008.

Survivors include: a son, Michael (Ashley) of Hospers; a daughter, Diana (Andrew) Paige of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Aidan and Landon Kelly and Allison, Angela and Jacob Blankenfeld; two sisters, Lois (Richard) Carmona of Texas and Pauline Blankenfeld of Omaha, Neb.; one brother, John (Margaret) Blankenfeld of Tacoma, Wash..

Preceded in death by: his wife, Bonnie; five sisters, Diane Kitto, Ruth Kitto, Pat Weaver, LaReta Branstiter, and Cleo Crosen ; a brother, Ronald Blankenfeld.

Services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at First Congregational Church with burial in Waterloo Cemetery where full military rites will be conducted by the Amvets Post 31 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard.

Public visitation will be from 4 until 6 pm Friday, March 31 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, and continue for one hour before services at the church on Saturday.

Memorials may be directed to the family to be established at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.