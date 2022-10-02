Perry Simon

September 23, 1963-September 28, 2022

WATERLOO-Perry Simon, 59, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, September 28, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born September 23, 1963, in Waterloo, the son of Marvin J. and Mildred Schneider Simon. He married Laura Schlais on July 30, 1993 in Waterloo.

Perry graduated from Columbus High School in 1982. He was employed with Cedar Falls Utilities from 1993-2018 and then with PCI until 2022.

Survivors include: his wife, Laura Simon of Waterloo; two sons, Tyler Simon of Waterloo and Zachary (Gracie) Simon of Evansdale; a granddaughter, Hazel Simon; two brothers, Gale (Koya) Simon of Palo, and Corey (Amy) Simon of Waterloo; a nephew, Skylar Price of Des Moines.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, Gerald and Kathleen Schlais; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic. Public visitation from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation also one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.