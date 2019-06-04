Perry Robinson

(1939-2019)
DUNKERTON — Perry Allen Robinson, 79, of Dunkerton, died Monday, June 3, at home following a lengthy illness.
He was born Oct. 19, 1939, in New Hampton, son of Franklin and Josephine (Van Natta) Robinson. On Feb. 23, 1963, he married Diana Primmer in Raymond.
Perry graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1959. He worked in machine maintenance at John Deere for 32 years, retiring in 1998.
Survivors: his wife; three children, Craig (Melinda Hayzlett) Robinson of Independence, Julie (Andy) Shimek of Cedar Falls and Brian Robinson of Dunkerton; four grandchildren; a great-grandchild; a sister, Sharon Nehl of Dunkerton; two brothers-in-law, Norm (Becky) Primmer of Dewar and Melvin (Linda) Primmer of New Hartford; a sister-in-law, Barbara Robinson of Evansdale; and the family dog, Teddy.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his mother- and father-in-law, James and Lois Primmer; and two brothers-in-law, Robert Nehl and Larry Primmer.
Celebration of Life Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Dunkerton. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.
Memorials: may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
He enjoyed restoring old cars, going to auctions, stock car racing, and collecting anything. He was a member of the Black Hawk Street Machine Club. Everyone is invited to drive their classic car to the visitation or service for one last cruise with Perry.
