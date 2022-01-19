May 9, 1958-January 16, 2022

DENVER-Perry Lee Thurman, 63, of Denver Iowa, and previously from Waverly, passed away on Sunday morning, January 16, 2022, at the Denver Sunset Home.

Perry was born on May 9, 1958, in Tacoma, WA, the son of Marlene (Smith) and Keith Thurman. As an infant, he moved with his family to Plover, IA and then Waverly, IA when he was in 3rd grade. He attended school and graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1977. Perry worked for several years at Goodwill and then many years Covenant Medical Center, both in Waterloo.

Perry was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. He liked watching sports; his favorite teams were the Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Chief’s, and Iowa Hawkeyes. He also enjoyed traveling and went on many trips and cruises with his mother. Some destinations included Las Vegas and Florida. He also enjoyed family fishing trips to Canada. Perry was very funny, enjoyed teasing others and had a great sense of humor.

Perry is survived by his parents; brother, David and his wife Davon of rural Denver; and two nephews with their families, Justin and Anna with their children, Kallie, Kameron and Kason, and Adam and Kristi with their children, Aiden, Ethan Alex and Tanner.

A private family memorial services will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, with Pastor Karen Nelson officiating. Inurnment at a later date will be in Powhatan Cemetery, Plover, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Perry’s family for later designation. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187