July 28, 1956-August 25, 2021
WATERLOO-Perry Lee Steinmeyer, 65, of Waterloo, IA, died peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from Glioblastoma.
Perry was born July 28, 1956, in Grundy Center, IA, to Marvin and Joyce (Verly) Steinmeyer. He married Susan Simbric, his forever dance partner, on March 19, 1976, in Waterloo, IA, and they celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary this year. Perry joined Waterloo Oil Company in 1979, sharing ownership until he and Susan became sole owners in 1999. Perry loved his work and demonstrated a deep level of passion for serving his customers. Born & raised on a farm, Perry loved the outdoors and had a profound knowledge and connection with nature and animals. He loved to fish and hunt almost as much as he loved working, but more than anything, he loved his family. Nicknamed “Funny Bunny” by his grandchildren, Perry’s love for the goofy side of life and a good laugh will forever be missed.
Perry is survived by his wife, Susan of Waterloo; his daughter, Stephanie and her husband, Travis Mandrell of Chicago, IL, and two sons Adam Steinmeyer of Waterloo and Jordan Steinmeyer of Waterloo; his parents, Marvin and Joyce Steinmeyer of Grundy Center; his grandchildren, Jackson and Ruby Mandrell of Chicago, and Mila and Soren Steinmeyer of Waterloo; his sisters, Beverly Vis of State Center and Linda Steinmeyer of Parkersburg.
A public visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on September 10 at Cedar Valley Community Church. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on September 11, also at Cedar Valley Community Church, with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery. As a way to protect Perry’s at-risk family members, attendees must wear a mask to ensure everyone’s comfort and safety in this challenging time. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Gray Warrior (graywarriors.org) or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences can be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
