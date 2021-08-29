Perry Lee Steinmeyer

Perry was born July 28, 1956, in Grundy Center, IA, to Marvin and Joyce (Verly) Steinmeyer. He married Susan Simbric, his forever dance partner, on March 19, 1976, in Waterloo, IA, and they celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary this year. Perry joined Waterloo Oil Company in 1979, sharing ownership until he and Susan became sole owners in 1999. Perry loved his work and demonstrated a deep level of passion for serving his customers. Born & raised on a farm, Perry loved the outdoors and had a profound knowledge and connection with nature and animals. He loved to fish and hunt almost as much as he loved working, but more than anything, he loved his family. Nicknamed “Funny Bunny” by his grandchildren, Perry’s love for the goofy side of life and a good laugh will forever be missed.