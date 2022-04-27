 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Percy W. ‘Maindaddy’ Burt Jr.

Percy W. ‘Maindaddy’ Burt Jr.

June 10, 1936-April 19, 2022

Percy, age 85, was born to Reverend Doctor Percy and Zellee Taylor Burt Sr. He married Phyllis McFalls on April 5, 1954. Nine children were born to this union. Percy was employed with John Deere, Illinois Central Railroad and Rath Packing Company where he later retired.

Percy is survived by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Percy is preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Earl, sister Katherine and niece Jenelle Robinson.

Services: Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor M. Jenkins.

Cards and flowers may be sent to 1015 Mobile Street, Waterloo Iowa 50703 (319)234-7177

