Penny Snow

(1942-2019)
REINBECK — Penny Elaine Snow, 76, of Reinbeck, died Monday, Oct. 7, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born on Oct. 13, 1942, in Newton to Knute and Kathy Troen. She married Dean Snow on Oct. 14, 1962, at the Lutheran Church in Newton.
Penny graduated from Newton High School in 1960. She worked for Maytag Co. in Newton briefly. She worked for Lonergan Drug Store and later was employed as a teller for Lincoln Savings Bank. Due to health issues, she retired in 1981.
Penny was a member of the United Church of Christ in Reinbeck and a 50-plus year member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Kim of St. Petersburg, Fla.; her mother, of Newton; a brother, David (Alicia) Troen of Newton; a nephew, Jeff Troen of Newton; a niece, Jennifer (Craig) VerHeul of Monroe; several aunts and uncles; and relatives in Bettendorf and Lillestrom, Norway.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her father.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Reinbeck, with burial at Reinbeck City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, and at 9:30 a.m. Friday, all at the church. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel is assisting the family.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family to be donated to a cause close to Penny’s heart.
Online condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneral homes.com.
Penny enjoyed counted cross stitch, flowers, spending time with the “birthday group,” and attending Kim’s activities. She loved to travel with Dean; they wintered in Florida for a number of years. Penny will be remembered for her humor and cooking abilities. She ran a tight ship, making Dean dust and vacuum, which he despised immensely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.