Penny Lee Bakel

Penny was born December 2, 1946, in Oelwein, IA, the daughter of Richard Marshall Chase and Bette Jean (Finch) Chase. She graduated from high school in Jesup, IA, with the class of 1965. In 1966 she was united in marriage to John Merrill. The couple later divorced. Penny later married Glenn Bakel but later divorced. She later met Donald Barber and the couple have been together the past 28 years. Penny worked as a retail sales manager for various retail stores. She enjoyed visiting thrift stores, an occasional casino, the internet and Facebook and loved being with family and friends.