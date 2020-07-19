Penny L. Gordon
(1959-2020)

Penny, 60, passed away July 14, 2020 at EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Penny Lyn, the daughter of Warren “Punch” and Gloria (Barker) Breakenridge, was born September 3, 1959 in Grundy Center, Iowa. She had a long career working at the Iowa DOT.

Penny is lovingly remembered by her husband, David L. Gordon; sons: Jed (Meagan) Hayes, Christopher (Kassi) Gordon, and Garrett Gordon; nine grandchildren; sisters: Judi, Donna, Jennifer, Susan, and Peggy; and brother, Scott. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rebecca; and David’s parents Charles and Georgia Smith.

Memorial contributions may be given to her family, to be divided among charities she supported.

