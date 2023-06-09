June 19, 1952-June 1, 2023

Penny Allene Murphy of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, a vibrant soul filled with love and zest for life, left this world unexpectedly due to a tragic accident on June 1, 2023. Born on June 19, 1952, in Jackson, Michigan, Penny brought joy and warmth into the lives of those around her.

Penny’s greatest treasures in life were her cherished family and her dog, Kate. She is survived by her boyfriend Randy Salton, loving sisters Barbara Belew and Billie (Joseph) Altenhofen, children Sarah (Mark) Goldstein and Abigail (Greg) Koch-Huizenga, stepchildren Matt Murphy and Sara (Jordan) Jump, family members Michael (Rebecca Sykes) Carroll, her adored grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Penny’s nurturing and loving spirit will forever resonate in their hearts and memories. She is preceded in death by her parents, Reverend Vernon and Mrs. Etta Mae Belew, her sister Linda Belew, and husbands Steven Koch and Paul Murphy.

Penny’s journey included a career as the Director of Public Relations for Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, retiring in 2012. Her career was filled with diverse experiences. As a young mother, she worked as an aide at the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School in Vinton, IA. Later, after receiving a degree in Art from the University of Northern Iowa, she held a creative marketing position at the Old Creamery Theatre in Garrison, Iowa. Later, she held an administrative role at Mary Baldwin College in Stanton, VA.

A creative soul, Penny loved arts and crafts. Her beautiful handmade pieces and artwork reflected her vibrant spirit. She touched many lives with her generosity, kindness, compassion, and strength.

A casual Celebration of Life for Penny will be held on June 18, 2023, from 2-4pm at Crystal Ridge Distillery in Hot Springs, Arkansas. To learn more or to sign the guestbook, visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her honor to your local public television station.

In the realm of eternal peace, Penny Allene Murphy rests, forever loved and forever missed.