1959-2019
Penni Horning, 60, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019.
She was born June 7, 1959 in Waterloo, Iowa.
Penni married Michael J. Horning May 25, 1996. He survives of the home.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Betty (Murry) Robinson.
Additional survivors include sons, Matthew Ritchie (Brandi), Joshua Ritchie (Courtney), both of Wichita, KS; sisters, Lavona Spence (Gary), Clearwater, KS, Debra K. Barnett (Royal, Savannah, MO; grandchildren, Maddyson Ritchie, Reagon Ritchie, Bryle Ritchie, Ryan Ritchie; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will gather with friends 3:00 P.M. Thursday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals in St. Joseph. Online guestbook and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.