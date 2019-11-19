{{featured_button_text}}
Penni Horning

1959-2019

Penni Horning, 60, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019.

She was born June 7, 1959 in Waterloo, Iowa.

Penni married Michael J. Horning May 25, 1996. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Betty (Murry) Robinson.

Additional survivors include sons, Matthew Ritchie (Brandi), Joshua Ritchie (Courtney), both of Wichita, KS; sisters, Lavona Spence (Gary), Clearwater, KS, Debra K. Barnett (Royal, Savannah, MO; grandchildren, Maddyson Ritchie, Reagon Ritchie, Bryle Ritchie, Ryan Ritchie; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will gather with friends 3:00 P.M. Thursday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals in St. Joseph. Online guestbook and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com

