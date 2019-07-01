(1955-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Penne Koeppel, 64, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, June 30, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born Feb. 14, 1955, in Waterloo, the daughter of Everett and Ramona (Scharpff) Shatzer in Waterloo. On June 18, 1977, she married Allen Koeppel in Waterloo.
She graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1973. She has owned and operated the Maid-Rite Shop in Cedar Falls since 1980.
Survived by: her husband; three children, Christopher (Megan Shaw Koeppel) of Bothell, Wash., Chad (Abbey) of Cedar Falls, and Angela Koeppel of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Tylyn, Cael, Jude, and Marlee Koeppel; three brothers, Don (Linda) Shatzer, Mick (Dianne) Shatzer and Michael Shatzer, all of Dewar; two sisters, Pamela (Michael) Morris of Cedar Rapids and Lesa Shatzer of Houston, Texas; and an aunt, Carla Phalen of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Richardson Funeral Service with a vigil service 7 p.m. Visitation also will be for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or gifts received will be donated to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
Penne was involved with Worldwide Marriage Encounter. She loved gardening, baking, playing with her grandchildren, singing with St Pat’s choir, motorcycling, and dancing. Penne loved life and lived it to the fullest. She touched the lives of everyone she met and will be remembered fondly.
