January 2, 2022-April 24, 2022

Penelope Leigh Rogers, 3 months old, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully in her mother’s arms on Sunday, April 24, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

She was born on January 2, 2022, in Iowa City, daughter of Nicki Esch and Benjamin Rogers.

Penelope was beautiful, much-loved, a strong fighter, and she will be greatly missed. She loved cuddles and kisses and being talked to. Mom was her favorite person.

She is survived by her parents; sisters, Sophia and Lennon Rogers; five aunts, Kristi Esch-Collins, Conni Esch, Bobbi Lenehan‚ and DeeAnn Esch; paternal grandfather, Joe Rogers; paternal grandmother, Sandra Armstrong; maternal grandmother, Jackie Esch all of Waterloo; and many cousins.

Penelope is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Ronald Esch.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 3, at Locke on 4th, 1519 W. 4th Street, Waterloo.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Monday, May 2, at Locke on 4th.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Arrangements by Locke on 4th, Waterloo. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.