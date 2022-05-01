January 2, 2022-April 24, 2022
Penelope Leigh Rogers, 3 months old, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully in her mother’s arms on Sunday, April 24, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
She was born on January 2, 2022, in Iowa City, daughter of Nicki Esch and Benjamin Rogers.
Penelope was beautiful, much-loved, a strong fighter, and she will be greatly missed. She loved cuddles and kisses and being talked to. Mom was her favorite person.
She is survived by her parents; sisters, Sophia and Lennon Rogers; five aunts, Kristi Esch-Collins, Conni Esch, Bobbi Lenehan‚ and DeeAnn Esch; paternal grandfather, Joe Rogers; paternal grandmother, Sandra Armstrong; maternal grandmother, Jackie Esch all of Waterloo; and many cousins.
Penelope is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Ronald Esch.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 3, at Locke on 4th, 1519 W. 4th Street, Waterloo.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Monday, May 2, at Locke on 4th.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Arrangements by Locke on 4th, Waterloo. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.
