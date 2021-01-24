December 12, 1937-January 18, 2021
Peggy Sell, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Shell Rock Health Care Center of natural causes. Peggy was born December 12, 1937, Buffalo Center, Iowa, to Leo and Evelyn (Koppen) Johnson, She graduated from Mallard High School in May 1956 and Iowa State Teachers College in May 1960 with a BA in Education, and a Master’s Degree in Library Science from the University of Northern Iowa in August 1977. She married Allan Sell on June 3, 1961, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. She taught school in Buffalo Center, Dike, Waterloo, Dunkerton, and La Porte City, retiring in 1999. She enjoyed traveling the world, visiting over 30 countries and attending her grandchildren’s activities.
Survivors include her husband, Allan, four sons, Jeffery (Bee) Sell, of Cedar Falls, David (Valerie) Sell, of Santa Rosa, California, Rodney Sell of Iowa City, and Michael (Mary) Sell of Cedar Falls; 8 grandchildren, a sister Leola (Willie) Fain of Nevada, Iowa, and an Aunt Betty Cassem of Morris, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Attendees must bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
