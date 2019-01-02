Peggy S. Henson

(1964-2018)
WATERLOO — Peggy Sue Henson, 54, of Waterloo, died unexpectedly at home Thursday, Dec. 27.
She was born Sept. 6, 1964, in Waterloo, daughter of James and Beatrice Henson. She attended school in the Waterloo area. Peggy worked for 29 years at Walmart as an office associate.
Survived by: her life partner, Richard Timm of Waterloo; two daughters, Melissa (Rob) Huffman and Tiffany Timm, both of Waterloo; three sisters, Ruby Avis of Mississippi, Darlene Cedillo of Fort Worth, Texas, and Bronda Johnson of Boone; three brothers, Danny Henson of Boone, Craig Henson of Evansdale and Bill Henson of Waterloo; and her six grandchildren, Landon, Brendon, Nolan, Luke, Max and Cooper.
Preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers, Eugene “Jim,” Jimmy Wayne and Jeff Henson; and two sisters: Shirley and Barbara Henson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, with burial in Garden of Memories. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Her favorite pastime was being with her family, especially her grandchildren. Peggy also enjoyed camping with Richard, shopping, finding projects to craft and decorating her home. She was a fantastic cook and baker. Peggy will be remembered for her kindness and compassion, placing everyone’s needs before her own.
