March 5, 1949-July 4, 2022

Peggy Leigh Husmann, age 73 passed away on Monday July 4th, 2022, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Ia. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8th, 2022, at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French Hand Chapel in Reinbeck. A Visitation at Fawn Creek Country Club, 1601 130th St. in Anamosa, IA will be held on Sunday July 10th, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. followed by Memorial services. Contributions may be to Peggy’s estate or o the Humane Society. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

Peggy was born on March 5th, 1949, in Anamosa, Iowa to her mother Jean Viola Rathbun and father Ronald D. Kohl. She was raised all her life by her mother and stepfather Joseph Crain Glenn. Peggy grew up in Fairview, IA and got her GED in Anamosa. Peggy was united in marriage to William Lavern Husmann on December 11, 1965, at the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church, they made their home in Stone City and finally Morrison in 1977 and raised their 6 children. She loved being a home maker and worked for the town of Morrison as the city clerk for more than 40 years.

Peggy was an active member of the Grundy County Democratic Central Committee, and a member of the Eastern Stars. She also loved knitting, reading, and especially making Wedding Cakes for her family. However, her true joy in life was found in spending time with her family, and her grandchildren.

Peggy is preceded in death by her parents and her husband William on April 14th, 2000. She is survived by her children; Laurie (Keith) Beenken, Bethany Ayers, Mark (Toni) Husmann, Jeaneen (Paul) Andorf, Katrina Blakesley, and fiancé (Jimmy Robinson), Mathew (Jessica) Husmann, her special aunt Rose Pearson, 22 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.