February 3, 1956-December 25, 2020
Jesup—Peggy L. Weber, 64 years old of rural Jesup, IA, died Friday, December 25, 2020, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital, Waterloo, IA.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m.—Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, IA, with burial in the church cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post #714 of Gilbertville, IA. The service will be live streamed, with access from the church website. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 29th, from 1:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, where there will be a Forester’s Rosary at 3:00 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will also be for an hour before services Wednesday at the church.
Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous of Iowa, St. Athanasius Church and School, the Bosco System or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
Peggy was born February 3, 1956, in Waterloo the daughter of James Anthony Phillips and Mary Catherine (Lutgen) Phillips. She graduated from Don Bosco High School, Gilbertville, IA, with the class of 1974. Following graduation Peggy enlisted in the US Air Force and served from 1974—1978. On February 6, 1982, she was united in marriage to Michael Ray Weber at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. Peggy did childcare for many years and also had worked as a cook at St. Joseph School in Raymond. She was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup; Catholic Order of Foresters and Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post 714 in Gilbertville. She enjoyed doing crafts and loved her family including her many nieces and nephews and their children.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Michael Weber of Jesup; two daughters, Jennifer and Lindsey; three brothers, James (Darlene) Phillips of Jesup, Ronald (Velda) Phillips of Waterloo, Terry Phillips of Waterloo; two sisters, Kim (Dave) Youngblut of Raymond, Paulette (Pat) Schmitz of Delaware, AR.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister in law, Denise Phillips; mother-in-law, Esther Weber; and four nephews, Mark Delagardelle, Patrick Schmitz, Cliff Youngblut and Trent Phillips.
