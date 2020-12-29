February 3, 1956-December 25, 2020

Jesup—Peggy L. Weber, 64 years old of rural Jesup, IA, died Friday, December 25, 2020, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital, Waterloo, IA.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m.—Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, IA, with burial in the church cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post #714 of Gilbertville, IA. The service will be live streamed, with access from the church website. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 29th, from 1:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, where there will be a Forester’s Rosary at 3:00 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will also be for an hour before services Wednesday at the church.

Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous of Iowa, St. Athanasius Church and School, the Bosco System or a charity of the donor's choice.