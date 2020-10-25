August 14, 1933—October 18, 2020
Peggy L. Jeffries, 87, of Traer, formerly of Waterloo, died October 18 at Sunrise Hill Care Center. She was born August 14, 1933 in Waterloo, daughter of Gerald P. and Euarda M. Kline Lichty. She owned and operated Jeffries Auto Upholstery for over 30 years; retiring in 2002. She married James Jay “Jim” Jeffries August 20, 1949; he died September 9, 2020. She enjoyed craftwork, knitting, quilting, and crocheting. She sold her crafts at shows. She is survived by her daughters, Diane (Dwayne) Potter of Elk Run Heights, and Debbie (Jeff) Bane of Emery‚ TX; son, Pat (Nancy) Jeffries of Waterloo; 15 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Donna (Raynard) Engel of Waterloo, Shirley (Billy) McLaury of Dunkerton‚ and Carol Jean Loy of Waterloo.
Peggy is preceded by her husband; two sons, Terry and Michael Jeffries; two infant great grandchildren; and brother, Lawrence Lichty.
Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 31, at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Orange Township Cemetery; Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, at Locke Funeral Home; Memorials to Love Inc of the Cedar Valley. www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
