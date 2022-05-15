Peggy Joan (Higgins) Haman

March 31, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS-Peggy Joan (Higgins) Haman, 88, of Cedar Rapids passed away March 31, 2022.

Peggy was born in 1933 at her parent's farmhouse in Cass County, Missouri. Daughter of Clifford and Pearl (Ellis) Higgins, and the oldest of 4 siblings. She graduated from Gruver High School in 1952. After graduation, she worked as a receptionist for Dr. Elmer Wiley in Estherville, Iowa.

On November 7, 1954, she was united in marriage to Albert Charles (Chuck) Haman of Curlew, IA. They were married for 62 years prior to his passing in 2017. They had 5 children.

In 1961, Peggy and Chuck moved their family from rural NW Iowa to Cedar Falls to start Chuck's associate professorship at the Iowa State Teacher's College, currently know as University of Northern Iowa. Peggy was active with the First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls, teaching Sunday school and joined the Women's Circle as member and chairwoman. She enjoyed serving as a deacon and community outreach for the church. She volunteered for the Girl Scouts and was Den Mother for Den #7 (Pack 55).

In 1989, Peggy and Church moved to the Haman Century farm in Curlew, where they lived for 21 years. Providing a safe and nurturing place for us kids and grandkids to explore and enjoy. Peggy joined the Methodist Church in Laurens, participated in Women's Circle (Stitches and Sunshine Circle) and organized their annual fundraising Cookie Walk for 10 years.

In 2010, Peggy and Chuck moved from their farm to Cedar Rapids to be closer to family members. She loved God and her family; it showed in all she did and her attitude of serving others. She enjoyed hosting large gatherings with family and friends in her home; she was the epitome of “the hostess with the mostest.” Peggy was creative and brought beauty in everything she touched from table settings, meals, her home and thoughtful gifts she gave. She was generous of heart and spirit, giving of her love, time, talents, and resources to family, friends, and charities. Peggy touched many people's lives with her love and her zest for life. She will be missed by many.

Preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Allen & Mary Pearl Higgins, spouse Albert Charles (Chuck) Haman and grandson Joshua Haman.

Survivors include: Sisters Betty Sterling of Cedar Rapids and Karel Bishop of Estherville; brother Bill Higgins of Strasburg, CO; Children, Beverly Freeman (Phillip) of Cedar Rapids, Chuck Haman (Heather) of Holland, Chris Haman (Donna) of Cedar Rapids, Ken Haman (Joan) of Pella, and Jeanna White (Mike) of Temple, TX; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Peggy will be put to rest at Rush Lake Cemetery in Curlew alongside her husband. Graveside service will be held on Friday, June 17th at 10 AM followed by a luncheon at the Methodist Church in Laurens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Mercy, Cedar Rapids.

Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under “obituaries”.